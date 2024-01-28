VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Short Interest Up 34.1% in January

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,900 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 302,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 22.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of VCI Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of VCI Global in the second quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VCI Global in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VCI Global in the second quarter worth $101,000.

Get VCI Global alerts:

VCI Global Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:VCIG opened at $0.97 on Friday. VCI Global has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

About VCI Global

VCI Global Limited provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia, China, Singapore, and the United States. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy; and technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VCI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VCI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.