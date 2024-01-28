Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Cut by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.18.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,568.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,568.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,099 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,244. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.73. 407,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,858. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.61. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

