Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Cut by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.18.
Insider Activity at Veeva Systems
In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,568.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,568.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,099 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,244. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Veeva Systems Price Performance
VEEV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.73. 407,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,858. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.61. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $225.49.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.
Veeva Systems Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
