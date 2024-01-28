Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.23.

VTR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. 1,488,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4,740.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.33. Ventas has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18,000.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

