Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Venture Price Performance

Shares of Venture stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. Venture has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $67.75.

Get Venture alerts:

About Venture

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.