Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the December 31st total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VERO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venus Concept
Venus Concept Price Performance
Shares of VERO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.24. 335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,030. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The company has a market cap of $6.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.18.
Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 1,279.43% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Venus Concept Company Profile
Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.
See Also
