Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the December 31st total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venus Concept

Venus Concept Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Venus Concept by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 25,630 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Venus Concept by 73.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Venus Concept by 140.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50,530 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Venus Concept by 1,762.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 176,208 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VERO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.24. 335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,030. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The company has a market cap of $6.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 1,279.43% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

