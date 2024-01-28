Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the December 31st total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $334,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,705.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $645,289.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 8,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $334,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,705.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,887 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Vericel by 718.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vericel by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vericel by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCEL remained flat at $42.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 443,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,759. Vericel has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $44.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -185.22 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

