Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Upgraded to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $47.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after purchasing an additional 136,512,194 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,509,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

