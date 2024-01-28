Versor Investments LP Acquires 14,600 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 73.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 0.6% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $105.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.23.

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

