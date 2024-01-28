Versor Investments LP Acquires 572 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 0.4 %

CAR opened at $174.19 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.74 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.35.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 559.82% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $21.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

