Versor Investments LP Acquires 7,932 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SJW Group by 263.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 1,822.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Stock Performance

NYSE SJW traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 105,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.86. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.93 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 47.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SJW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SJW Group

About SJW Group

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.