Versor Investments LP Acquires 900 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Medpace by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 13.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth $3,390,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Up 0.2 %

Medpace stock opened at $298.16 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $317.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $7,077,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,889,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,502,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131 in the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.