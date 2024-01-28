Versor Investments LP Boosts Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Boston Beer by 16.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Boston Beer by 5.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 14.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Boston Beer by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.96, for a total transaction of $34,063.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 306 shares of company stock valued at $105,436 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.8 %

SAM opened at $359.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $348.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.14. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.27 and a twelve month high of $420.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.