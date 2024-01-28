Versor Investments LP Buys 15,168 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 515,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,125,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,512,000 after purchasing an additional 108,281 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRC. JMP Securities cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

NYSE SRC opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $45.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.14%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

