Versor Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of DaVita by 3.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 2.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in DaVita by 4.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DaVita by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in DaVita by 1.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

NYSE:DVA opened at $107.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.40. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

