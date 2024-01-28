Versor Investments LP Grows Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 216.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FLT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.01. The stock had a trading volume of 289,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,080. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $296.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLT. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

