Versor Investments LP Grows Stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $208.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $32,486.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 714,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $32,486.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 714,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Arnon Kraft sold 39,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $211,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 729,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,880,253.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,788 shares of company stock worth $835,283 over the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

