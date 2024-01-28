Versor Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 292.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 0.4% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 25.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.7% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 18.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. TD Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $601.11.
KLA Price Performance
KLAC stock opened at $599.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $569.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.63. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $658.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 109.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KLA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
