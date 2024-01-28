Versor Investments LP Grows Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $611,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 490.2% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 133,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 111,153 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 35.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.2% in the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BLDR opened at $169.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.28 and a 12 month high of $178.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Builders FirstSource

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.