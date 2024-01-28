Versor Investments LP Has $1.57 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 122.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $58,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.91.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $243.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $257.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

