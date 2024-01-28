Versor Investments LP Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIX opened at $207.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.71 and a 12-month high of $211.60.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,284.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,284.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,288 shares of company stock worth $1,923,710. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

