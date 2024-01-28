Versor Investments LP Has $759,000 Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 206.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,998 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 489.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.86. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.13%. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

