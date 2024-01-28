Versor Investments LP Has $816,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 97.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after buying an additional 3,116,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $933,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,252. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $160.99 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

