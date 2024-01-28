Versor Investments LP Has $847,000 Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 102.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 90.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 67.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Performance

BRKR stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,710. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $84.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

