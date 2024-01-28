Versor Investments LP Has $882,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,693 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,073,000 after purchasing an additional 778,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $803,778,000 after purchasing an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,411,989 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $361,562,000 after buying an additional 119,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $348,308,000 after buying an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $74.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,973,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,959. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

