Versor Investments LP Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2,242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 227,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 69,657 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,285,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,139,000 after acquiring an additional 82,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE WTRG traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $36.59. 1,864,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,329. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $48.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

