Versor Investments LP Increases Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 596,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,852,000 after buying an additional 206,561 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 92,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 436,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,642. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.34. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 38.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

