Versor Investments LP Increases Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 119.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE:WRB traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $85.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

