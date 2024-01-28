Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in BRP were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in BRP by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 249,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after buying an additional 43,663 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,763,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,543,000 after buying an additional 440,782 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.30. 59,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.12. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 150.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

