Versor Investments LP Invests $2.09 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,323 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. Dell Technologies makes up 0.4% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

DELL stock opened at $84.22 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

