Versor Investments LP Lowers Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,473 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Mosaic by 64,942.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,314,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,285,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mosaic by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,064,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,261,000 after purchasing an additional 748,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,410,000 after purchasing an additional 160,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $32.23 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

