Versor Investments LP Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $96.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $96.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average of $89.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

