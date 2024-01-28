Versor Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,881 shares of company stock worth $6,603,009 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,691,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.27.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

