Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,230 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ISRG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $374.76. 2,144,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.71 and its 200 day moving average is $311.32. The company has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.24%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

