Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,594,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,326,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,190 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 822.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 621,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,466,000 after acquiring an additional 554,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after acquiring an additional 367,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE:RCL traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.46. 2,857,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,941. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $130.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

