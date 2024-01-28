Versor Investments LP Purchases 14,835 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 17.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 910,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,700 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the third quarter worth $239,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in NiSource during the third quarter worth $2,616,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Stock Up 1.0 %

NI opened at $25.82 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

