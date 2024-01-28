Versor Investments LP Purchases 41,696 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 96.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $41,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,129,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,008 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $31,471,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 278.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,770,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $18,405,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,015. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

