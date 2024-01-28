Versor Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,396 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.5% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,388,507,000 after buying an additional 865,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,727,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,727,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.62, for a total transaction of $4,179,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,701,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,418,870.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,410,805 shares of company stock valued at $364,010,045. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $279.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.27 and a 200-day moving average of $228.40. The company has a market capitalization of $270.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.65 and a 52 week high of $285.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.