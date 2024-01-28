Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,175 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 18.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 11.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of Kennametal stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.09. 461,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,959. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.80. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

