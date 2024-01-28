Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 12.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter worth $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY opened at $157.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $235.00.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.65.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

