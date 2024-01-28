Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Snap-on
In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Snap-on Price Performance
Snap-on Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.
View Our Latest Research Report on SNA
Snap-on Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Snap-on
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.