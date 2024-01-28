Versor Investments LP Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.3% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 60,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 28.5% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $59.37. 13,025,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,533,362. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53. The firm has a market cap of $256.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,665 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

