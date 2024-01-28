Versor Investments LP Sells 97,701 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97,701 shares during the period. iRobot makes up about 0.8% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.37% of iRobot worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 446.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,702,000 after buying an additional 680,715 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1,516.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 689,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after buying an additional 646,640 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 577.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after buying an additional 283,184 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,979,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 607.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 205,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 176,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of IRBT opened at $16.99 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.71.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.25). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 65.49% and a negative net margin of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $186.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.75 million.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

