Versor Investments LP Takes $6.61 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 125,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,000. Capri makes up 1.3% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Capri by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Capri by 789.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capri by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Capri Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CPRI opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.