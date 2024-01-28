Versor Investments LP Takes $6.99 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,801 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,000. Splunk accounts for approximately 1.4% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Splunk by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. Piper Sandler cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $153.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $153.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.08 and its 200-day moving average is $135.45.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

