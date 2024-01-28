Versor Investments LP Takes $692,000 Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 1,004.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,923,000 after acquiring an additional 490,489 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,819,000 after acquiring an additional 338,940 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after acquiring an additional 197,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 146,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MATX opened at $114.40 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $122.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.62 and a 200 day moving average of $95.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,690.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,799 shares of company stock worth $1,262,179. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

View Our Latest Report on Matson

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.