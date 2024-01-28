Versor Investments LP Takes $943,000 Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,832 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

STRL stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.13. 373,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.78. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $89.80.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $560.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

