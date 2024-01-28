Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,402 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.39% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIHP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $1,293,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth $1,560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

