Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 185,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,194,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,354,000 after buying an additional 235,676 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,991,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,149,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 171.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,297,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after buying an additional 820,173 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,193,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after buying an additional 31,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,152,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,933,000 after buying an additional 138,766 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

