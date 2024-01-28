Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,056 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE GSK opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,565.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.