Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.5 %

NSC stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.26. 3,665,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $255.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

